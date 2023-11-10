More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild-Sabres preview: Goalie switch to face a rested Buffalo team
Sarah McLellan's breakdown: The Sabres have been off since Tuesday while the Wild will be playing for the second straight night.
High Schools
The big list: 327 Minnesota high school athletes and their college commitments
A national signing day this week led to this list of Minnesota high school athletes officially aligning themselves with Division I or II colleges.
Sports
State quarterfinal football highlights
A look at the big plays from Thursday night's high school playoff games around Minnesota.
Sports
'Generational player' Caitlin Clark puts on a show, dropping 44 as No. 3 Iowa tops No. 8 Va Tech
Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks could only shake his head when asked about trying to slow down Caitlin Clark, the college women's basketball sensation from Iowa.
Gophers
Will U get bowl eligible vs. last-place Purdue? Randy Johnson's prediction.
The Gophers need to get their sixth win to be bowl eligible. And the schedule toughens after Saturday with Ohio State and Wisconsin closing out the schedule.