More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Science
Business
US approves 1st vaccine for RSV after decades of attempts
The U.S. approved the first vaccine for RSV on Wednesday, shots to protect older adults against a respiratory virus that's most notorious for attacking babies but endangers their grandparents, too.
Science
Star swallows planet in one big gulp
For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet. Astronomers reported their observations of what appears to be a gas giant around the size of Jupiter or bigger being eaten by its star.
Outdoors
Anderson: Environmental Q&A with former Gov. Carlson. 'It's our survival we're talking about'
"I've always felt if a choice must be made between commerce and the environment, the environment should win,'' former Minnesota governor Arne Carlson said in an interview with columnist Dennis Anderson.
Science
Your hair is going gray. This glitch may explain why
Researchers spent 2 years tracking mice to find out.
Local
Old forests cover an area larger than California, new inventory finds, including in northern Minnesota
Environmentalists hope federal inventory is step toward protecting mature forests.