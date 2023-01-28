More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Local
Lawmakers seek to reduce fare dodging on Metro Transit light rail and rapid bus lines
Efforts in play at the Capitol to change system for penalizing those who don't pay.
Local
Finalists for the Minnesota Book Awards announced
Poet Sun Yung Shin is a finalist in two categories.
Minneapolis
Victim identified in fatal north Minneapolis shooting
The man, killed on the 2200 block of N. Emerson Avenue, marked the fifth homicide in Minneapolis in 2023.
Minneapolis
Renting rooms for homeless got too expensive, so Hennepin County bought hotels
More than $25 million was spent to buy five motels and hotels and another property.
Featured Columns
Grim news from the west: The Dakotas are a drag
Lawmakers in both Dakotas are working hard to turn their states into that dreary town from the movie "Footloose."