Longtime presidential adviser Brent Scowcroft dies at 95
Brent Scowcroft, who played a prominent role in American foreign policy as national security adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush and was a Republican voice against the 2003 invasion of Iraq, has died. He was 95.
Variety
How an arrest upended filming of 'Surviving Jeffrey Epstein'
The filmmakers behind "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein" moved quickly when Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on federal charges that she acted as a recruiter for the financier's sexual abuse.
Variety
Lives Lost: Man of the sea who made Arizona desert home
Carlos Manuel Sandoval lived for decades in Phoenix on the edge of the Sonoran Desert, but he never stopped hearing the siren call of his birthplace — Guaymas, Mexico.
National
The Latest: Alabama HS football team, band under quarantine
The entire football team and marching band at a small-town Alabama high school are under quarantine after exposure to the coronavirus.
Celebrities
Oprah demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards
First, Oprah Winfrey put Breonna Taylor on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. Now the media mogul is spreading her message with billboards demanding justice for the Kentucky woman shot to death during a police raid.