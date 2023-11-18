More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; pair of explosions ends second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 33; a clear and quiet night ahead of a warm Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Video
Nov. 17 state semifinal football highlights
Top plays from Friday's games at U.S. Bank Stadium
Video
Nov. 16 state semifinal football highlights
Top plays from Thursday night's action.
Video
Capitol Christmas tree honors Native Americans
Each year the tree comes from a national forest. This year's tree came from from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia. The tree has been named "wa'feem'tekwi" by the Shawnee Tribe and means "bright tree" in the Shawnee language.