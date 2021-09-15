More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Twins
Little offense, sloppy defense add up to Twins being crushed by Cleveland 12-3
Miguel Sano provided some of the few offensive highlights with a second-inning double and a three-run homer in the seventh.
SpaceX launches 4 amateurs into earth orbit
It's the first time a rocket streaked toward orbit with an all-amateur crew, with no professional astronauts on board.
Olympics
Gophers alum on U.S. senior wrestling team
Pat Smith has made the U.S. team for the Senior World Wrestling Championships, earning the spot in the Greco-Roman 72-kilogram class at last week's trials in Lincoln, Neb.
Vikings
Vikings' Bradbury reveals coach's disappointment, plan to improve
Center Garrett Bradbury was in the middle of an offensive line mess Sunday and expects a similar challenge from Arizona.
Twins
Twins' Maeda stays optimistic while enduring an unfamiliar absence
The righthander is recovering from elbow surgery and says it's not an absolute he'll pitch in 2022.