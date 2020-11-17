More from Star Tribune
People go hungry in Ethiopia's Tigray as conflict marches on
People are going hungry in Ethiopia's rebellious northern Tigray region as roads are blocked, airports are closed and the federal government marches on its capital in a final push to win a two-week war. But residents are afraid to leave for fear of being killed, an internal assessment says.
World
Global luxury sales forecast to plunge 23% due to pandemic
Sales of luxury apparel, jewelry and beauty products are set to slide by nearly a quarter this year as the pandemic wipes out more than six years of growth, according to a study released Wednesday by the consultancy Bain.
World
Berlin police forcefully disperse protest over virus rules
German police fired water cannons Wednesday at demonstrators protesting coronavirus restrictions in Berlin's government district, after crowds ignored calls to wear masks and keep their distance from one another in line with pandemic regulations.
World
China calls for action from Australia amid worsening ties
China on Wednesday called on Australia to take action to stem worsening relations between the two countries, in the latest indication that Beijing will offer few if any compromises to resolve their disputes.
World
UN atomic watchdog: Iran now operating Natanz centrifuges
The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog agency confirmed on Wednesday reports that Iran has begun operating centrifuges installed at an underground site, but said they had been moved from another facility so the country's overall uranium-enriching capabilities have not increased.