15-year-old arrested in connection with Fitchburg homicide
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested as the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of another teen in Fitchburg last year.Police the boy was taken…
Coronavirus
Salvation Army permanently closes adult daycare program in Maplewood
The announcement means 9 full- and part-time staffers are out of a job.
North Metro
Authorities investigate fatal Chisago County stabbing
A suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Local
Spring planting ahead of schedule in Wisconsin
Wisconsin farmers are ahead of schedule on spring planting this season thanks to favorable weather.
West Metro
Rainforest Cafe founder, wife lose suit over dock in front of Lake Minnetonka property
Steven Schussler said he's mulling over whether to appeal the decision.