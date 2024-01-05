More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
South African Olympian Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole
Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, a double-amputee who became a global star competing at his sport's highest level while running on carbon-fiber blades, was released from prison on Friday after serving nearly nine years for killing his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp. Read more here.
Weather
Afternoon weather: High of 34, cloudy
Northern Minnesota will see some snow, with flurries in southern Minnesota. Overnight and Saturday will bring more snow, with 1 to 2 inches possible in the Twin Cities area. There's more snow possible next week.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow arrives this evening; high 34
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 5
Video
17-year-old killed a sixth-grader in Iowa school shooting
A teen armed with a shotgun and a handgun unleashed terror at an Iowa high school on the first day of classes in the new year, authorities said, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others as people hunkered down in classrooms, barricaded offices and fled the barrage of bullets. Read more here.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 24 and mainly clear, but change ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.