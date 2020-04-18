More from Star Tribune
National
Reinstate? Reassign? Navy to decide fate of fired captain
The Navy's top admiral will soon decide the fate of the ship captain who was fired after pleading for commanders to move faster to safeguard his coronavirus-infected crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
Variety
Minneapolis photographer documents the reclaiming of downtown Dayton's
A photographer who has been chronicling Minneapolis since the early 1970s has a new plum assignment: capturing the transformation of a beloved department store.
Variety
Soul Asylum performs mini-concert from home
To celebrate a new album release, Soul Asylum performs exclusively for Star Tribune readers. Fittingly titled "Hurry Up and Wait," the album is now for sale via soulasylum.com and online retailers.
National
White House moves to weaken EPA rule on toxic compounds
The Trump White House has intervened to weaken one of the few public health protections pursued by its own administration, a rule to limit the use of a toxic industrial compound in consumer products, according to communications between the White House and Environmental Protection Agency.
National
Analysis: With new virus plan, Trump passes buck to states
President Donald Trump's guidelines for states to reopen their economies had the hallmarks of a permission structure. But what he really created was a blame structure.