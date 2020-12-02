More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Feinstein picks Padilla in jockeying for Harris' Senate seat
Sen. Dianne Feinstein has picked a favorite in the fight to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as California's junior senator: Secretary of State Alex Padilla.
National
In video, Trump recycles unsubstantiated voter fraud claims
Increasingly detached from reality, President Donald Trump stood before a White House lectern and delivered a 46-minute diatribe against the election results that produced a win for Democrat Joe Biden, unspooling one misstatement after another to back his baseless claim that he really won.
National
Trump's grievances feed menacing undertow after the election
The last throes of Donald Trump's presidency have turned ugly — even dangerous.
National
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
U.S. hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients are trying to lure nurses and doctors out of retirement, recruiting students and new graduates who have yet to earn their licenses and offering eye-popping salaries in a desperate bid to ease staffing shortages.
National
Benton-Banai, co-founder of American Indian Movement, dies
Eddie Benton-Banai, who helped found the American Indian Movement partly in response to alleged police brutality against Indigenous people, has died. He was 89.