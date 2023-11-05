More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Trump's decades of testimony provide some clues about how he'll fight for his real estate empire
Donald Trump has testified in court as a football owner, casino builder and airline buyer. He bragged in a deposition that he saved ''millions of lives'' by deterring nuclear war as president. Another time, he fretted about the dangers of flung fruit.
Sports
Tola sets NYC Marathon course record to win men's race; Hellen Obiri of Kenya takes women's title
Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia set a course record to win the New York City Marathon men's race on Sunday while Hellen Obiri of Kenya pulled away in the final 400 meters to take the women's title.
Nation
Live updates | Israeli warplanes hit refugee camps in Gaza Strip, killing scores
Israeli airstrikes hit two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing scores of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. keeps urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.
Nation
Some houses are being built to stand up to hurricanes and sharply cut emissions, too
Business
Some houses are being built to stand up to hurricanes and sharply cut emissions, too
When Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle five years ago, it left boats, cars and trucks piled up to the windows of Bonny Paulson's home in the tiny coastal community of Mexico Beach, Florida, even though the house rests on pillars 14 feet above the ground. But Paulson's home, with a rounded shape that looks something like a ship, shrugged off Category 5 winds that might otherwise have collapsed it.