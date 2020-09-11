More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
Toots Hibbert, beloved reggae star, dead at 77
Toots Hibbert, one of reggae's founders and most beloved stars who gave the music its name and later helped make it an international movement through such classics as "Pressure Drop," "Monkey Man" and "Funky Kingston," has died. He was 77.
Celebrities
Autopsy report: Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned
An autopsy report released Friday says "Glee" actor Naya Rivera raised her arm and called for help as she accidentally drowned while boating with her 4-year-old son on a California lake.
Variety
The Latest: Hungary sees another record number of new cases
Hungary has registered another record number of people newly infected with the coronavirus, with 916 new cases.
National
Dozens still missing in Oregon as weather helps fire fight
A change in the weather — with winds easing and humidity rising — have helped firefighters battling massive blazes in Oregon that have taken a deadly toll from one end of the state to the other.
Nation
Depression to strengthen in Gulf; TS Paulette to intensify
Tropical Depression Nineteen was just off the coast of South Florida early Saturday but is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a tropical storm, while Tropical Storm Paulette was expected to intensify into a hurricane.