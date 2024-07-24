More from Star Tribune
Smoky sunshine with dry weather into Saturday - streak of 90s possible next week
We appear to be finally transitioning into a hotter, drier weather pattern with 90s next week, and a rare spell of dry, sunny weather into at least Saturday
World
Taiwan prepares for a strong typhoon that worsened monsoon rains in the Philippines, killing 13
Taiwan shuttered offices, schools and tourist sites across the island on Wednesday ahead of a powerful typhoon that already worsened seasonal rains in the Philippines, killed at least 13 people and displaced 600,000.
Nation
European climate agency: Last Sunday was the hottest day on Earth in all recorded history
On Sunday, the Earth sizzled to the hottest day ever measured by humans, yet another heat record shattered in the past couple of years, according to the European climate service Copernicus Tuesday.
Paul Douglas
A taste of summer heat, and some dry days, on the way
The mercury may hit or exceed 90 three to five times from Friday into next week.
World
Taiwan's air force cancels drills as typhoon approaches. Naval and land exercises to continue
An approaching typhoon prompted the cancellation of air force drills off Taiwan's east coast on Tuesday, although naval and land exercises were set to continue in other parts of the self-governing island democracy that China threatens to invade.