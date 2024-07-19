More from Star Tribune
Nation
Humans caused climate change. Amid the suffering, now they must solve it
Climate change is driving extreme weather
Weather
Smoke returning to Minnesota - along with scattered weekend T-storms
Smoke will be on the increase with potentially poor air quality into the weekend, with a growing chance of T-storms Saturday and Sunday
Paul Douglas
Thunderstorm chances return this weekend
Most of Saturday looks dry, with storms likelier on Sunday.
World
Spain heats up under 1st heatwave of the year as Southern Europe swelters
Spain sweated under its first official heatwave of the year with temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees Celcius (104 Fahrenheit) in a large swathe of the country on Thursday, while Italy, Greece and other areas of southern Europe also struggled to stay cool.
Weather
Weather perfection today and Friday - bumping into a few weekend T-storms
I don't expect any weather-related complaints today or Friday, but a few T-storms are possible late Saturday, and likely late Sunday with low to mid 80s