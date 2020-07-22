More from Star Tribune
Report: Boy injured on water ride at Universal Orlando
Authorities found a 9-year-old boy unresponsive on a thrill water ride at Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay less than two weeks after the theme park reopened following a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Police in riot gear clear NYC's 'Occupy City Hall' camp
Police in riot gear moved in early Wednesday to clear a month-long encampment of protesters and homeless people from a park near New York's City Hall.
Man accused of running over Sikh man charged with hate crime
A man accused of running over the Sikh owner of a suburban Denver liquor store after reportedly telling him and his wife to "go back…
NY Times promotes executive Meredith Kopit Levien to CEO
The New York Times Co. said Wednesday that it is promoting its chief operating officer, Meredith Kopit Levien, to CEO.She will start in the new…
Amazon opens delivery center in former Necco candy factory
Amazon has opened a delivery center in a former Massachusetts candy factory famous for making Sweethearts and other classic confections.