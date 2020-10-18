More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Reusse: Resting was not an option for Sid, and that's what made him great
Rest in Peace for Sid Hartman? That's not a message of compassion for Sid. That's an insult. Sid lived by hurrying up and not waiting.
Vikings
Brady outplays Rodgers, Buccaneers rout Packers 38-10
So much for Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers.
Golf
Jason Kokrak wins CJ Cup to get PGA Tour title in 233rd try
Jason Kokrak was playing for the 233rd time in his 10th season on the PGA Tour without ever having won, so he didn't need any reminders Sunday in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek that anything would come easily.
Sports
Souhan: Sid was a true original, and he was ours
In a profession that at least pretends to value objectivity and professional distance, Sid Hartman was a fan who owned valuable real estate in the region's biggest newspaper.
Sports
Scoggins: What was Sid like? There's no simple way to answer
There is no adequate way to describe what it's like to work with Sid Hartman, but he was certainly a special colleague.