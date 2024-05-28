More from Star Tribune
Nation
22 are dead across the US after weekend tornadoes. More storms may be in store
A possible tornado damaged a school and homes in Pennsylvania, the latest in a series of powerful storms that swept much of the U.S. during the Memorial Day holiday weekend and killed at least 22 people.
World
Typhoon leaves at least seven people dead and thousands displaced in the Philippines
A typhoon has finally moved away from the Philippines, leaving at least seven people dead, mostly due to floods or toppled trees, and forcing the closures of several seaports, stranding thousands of passengers, officials said Tuesday.
Nation
At least 22 dead in Memorial Day weekend storms that devastated several US states
A series of powerful storms swept over the central and southern U.S. over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, killing at least 22 people and leaving a wide trail of destroyed homes, businesses and power outages.
Nation
Last year's deadly heat wave in metro Phoenix didn't discriminate
Priscilla Orr, 75, was living in her old white Kia in a supermarket parking lot last summer after telling her family she lost her money and home to a romance scam.
World
A tropical storm floods villages and cuts power to millions in parts of Bangladesh and India
The weakening tropical storm Remal flooded dozens of coastal villages and left nearly 30 million people without power Monday in southern Bangladesh and eastern India. At least 10 people died in Bangladesh.