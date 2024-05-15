More from Star Tribune
World
Sweltering heat across Asia was 45 times more likely because of climate change, study finds
Sizzling heat across Asia and the Middle East in late April that echoed last year's destructive swelter was made 45 times more likely in some parts of the continent because of human-caused climate change, a study Tuesday found.
Nation
Storms kill a pregnant woman in Louisiana, adding to the region's recent weather woes
Storms that slammed several Southern states added to the region's recent string of weather-related destruction and death, including that of a Louisiana woman who was nine months pregnant.
Paul Douglas
Storms tonight, but no washouts in sight
The mercury comes close to 80 degrees by late week.
Nation
Hot history: Tree rings show that last northern summer was the warmest since year 1
The broiling summer of 2023 was the hottest in the Northern Hemisphere in more than 2,000 years, a new study found.
Weather
Air quality improves with a beautiful Tuesday on tap
The thickest smoke plumes are moving out and both air quality and visibility improve today