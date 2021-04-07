More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Dave Thorson expected to rejoin Gophers as assistant under Ben Johnson
Johnson's staff is coming together with the expected additions of Thorson and William & Mary's Jason Kemp.
Access Vikings
Former Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson joins the Eagles
The free agent agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million deal in Philadelphia, where he will again be teammates with safety Anthony Harris
Sports
4A girls' basketball: Rosemount will face Chaska for the title
Hopkins was denied by Chaska to win its 79th game in a row. Tap here for game reports, video and more from the state tournament.
Sheriff: Speeding seen as cause in Tiger Woods' SUV crash
Woods was going nearly 90 mph - twice the posted speed limit - on a downhill stretch of road when he lost control outside Los Angeles.
The Wolves Beat
Consistency, defense still plaguing Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards said maintaining the type of effort they showed in the second half Wednesday has been harder than it should be