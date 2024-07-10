More from Star Tribune
Founder of collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital is convicted of securities fraud scheme
The founder of Archegos Capital Management, a hedge fund that collapsed in 2021, was convicted Wednesday of securities fraud in a scheme that prosecutors said cost global investment banks billions of dollars.
Business
Minnesota sheep on the loose in Zumbrota evades police but not a cowboy's lasso
Videos from the Zumbrota Police Department detail their pursuit the furry "baaaaandit." The officials eventually called in reinforcements from the Central Livestock — Zumbrota sale barn to wrangle the animal.
Business
Government fines Citigroup $136 million for failing to fix longstanding internal control issues
A pair of government regulators slapped Citigroup with a $135.6 million fine on Wednesday, saying the bank has made insufficient progress in resolving longstanding internal control and risk issues. It's a major blow to Jane Fraser, the bank's CEO, who has staked her career on making Citi leaner and less complex.
World
Mexican president says his successor will build passenger train lines to US border
Mexico's massive, debt-fueled passenger rail building program is not going to end with the administration of outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but will instead double, he said Wednesday.