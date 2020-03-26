More from Star Tribune
National Sports Center officials concerned about lost revenue during shutdown
The nonprofit seeking millions of dollars in aid to make it through the closure caused by the coronavirus.
Data Drop
How and where Minnesota's population grew in the last decade
New population estimates data from the U.S. Census Bureau shed light on what's driving the state's population growth, and where it's occurring.
Local
More than 30 flee early-morning fire in north Minneapolis fourplex
At least 21 children were inside; smoke detectors "provided early warning," assistant fire chief said.
Variety
One new death as Minnesota's COVID-19 cases rise to 742
One more Minnesota resident has died from COVID-19, raising the state's total to 18, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Thursday,.
Coronavirus
Map: Tracking coronavirus in Minnesota
See how COVID-19 has spread in Minnesota and across the United States.