Twins
What's next for Buxton? 'Until he's healthy, nothing'
Byron Buxton, out since Aug. 1 with hamstring and knee injuries, did not travel with the Saints, and there is no timeline for his return.
High Schools
Friday's football roundup: Champlin Park rallies past Class 6A champ Maple Grove
The Rebels trailed by 17 points but pushed back and won it in the fourth quarter.
Sports
J.D. Martinez homers, Freddie Freeman sets franchise doubles record as Dodgers beat Nationals
J.D. Martinez homered and drove in three runs in his return from the injured list, Freddie Freeman set a Dodgers record with his 53rd double of the season, and Los Angeles beat the Washington Nationals 8-5 on Friday night.
High Schools
Centennial makes it quick in victory over Blaine
Maverick Harper scored three touchdowns for Centennial, which piled up points for the second week in a row.
Sports
Novak Djokovic will face Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. It's a rematch from 2021
Novak Djokovic limited big-serving Ben Shelton to five aces and broke him five times in their U.S. Open semifinal Friday. Djokovic pushed back when the 20-year-old unseeded American produced a late stand that got the home crowd into the match.