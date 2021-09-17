More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Right is wrong: Joseph's missed field goal sends Vikings to 0-2 start
Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired, giving Arizona a 34-33 win over the Vikings, who are 0-2 heading into the home opener vs. Seattle.
Twins
Twins stymied by former ace Berrios in 5-3 loss to Toronto
Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios put on a vintage performance with 12 ground-ball outs and six strikeouts against the Twins.
Gophers
Gophers trip to Colorado could provide glimpse of the future
The Alliance among the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 should result in more intriguing nonconference matchups.
Lynx
Lynx finish regular season with a victory, await playoffs as No. 3 seed
The victory, Minnesota's fourth in a row to end the regular season, gave the Lynx the third seed in the upcoming WNBA playoffs. The Mystics, who needed to win the game to qualify for the playoffs, saw their season end.
Vikings
Neal: Cousins put Vikings in position to win. He's not why they didn't.
Kirk Cousins played with precision Sunday, and even scrambled like Kyler Murray a few times. He isn't the problem in the Vikings' 0-2 start.