More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Sept. 15 High School Football Highlights
A look at top plays from some of Friday night's top games.
Politics
Video appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at 'Beetlejuice' show before she was ejected
Newly released surveillance video from a Denver theater appears to show the Republican vaping during a "Beetlejuice" musical play — the one thing she denied doing while acknowledging earlier this week that she had been kicked out for being disruptive.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 54 with skies clearing ahead of the weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 63; increasing cloudiness with showers possible late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.