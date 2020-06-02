More from Star Tribune
National
Trump says GOP is pulling convention from North Carolina
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he is seeking a new state to host this summer's Republican National Convention after North Carolina refused to guarantee the event could be held in Charlotte without restrictions because of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.
Minneapolis
Minn. officials talk of 'systems change' at Minneapolis Police Dept.
It came as they announced the state Human Rights Department will look at Minneapolis police policies and procedures over the past 10 years to determine if police engaged in discriminatory practices. The city's chief acknowledged there is work to be done.
National
The Latest: Biden sweeps all 7 presidential primaries
The Latest on Tuesday's primary elections (all times EDT):10:45 p.m.Joe Biden has scored a clean sweep of the seven states conducting Democratic presidential primaries on…
National
Iowa voters decide Rep. King's fate, pick Ernst's challenger
Republicans in northwest Iowa decided Tuesday whether they've had enough of conservative lightning rod Steve King, after tolerating the congressman's incendiary comments about immigrants and white supremacy for nearly two decades.
National
Curfews give sweeping powers to cops, but are often flouted
Hundreds of cities have imposed curfews to keep the peace during a week of violent unrest across the U.S., employing a tactic that gives law enforcement sweeping arrest powers but is frequently flouted and criticized as being unconstitutional.