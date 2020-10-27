More from Star Tribune
National
Texas council outlaws social worker bias against clients
A Texas council on Tuesday rescinded action that would have allowed social workers to turn away clients on the basis of their disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.
Local
Tens of millions in campaign cash flood fight for Minnesota Legislature
All 201 state legislative seats are on the ballot this Nov. 3.
National
Jon Stewart will be back in the host's chair for Apple TV+
Jon Stewart is returning to TV, more than five years after bowing out as host of "The Daily Show" and with a new home at Apple TV+.
National
The Latest: Black pols' PAC to target sporadic Black voters
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
Politics
GOP recruited pot-party candidate to 'pull votes' from DFLer, he said
Recording left by a deceased marijuana candidate says he was recruited to be a spoiler in Second District race.