National
Economic fallout mounts, along with competition for masks
The coronavirus outbreak has thrown 10 million Americans out of work in just two weeks, in the swiftest, most stunning collapse the U.S. job market has ever witnessed, and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world.
National
The Latest: Italy reports 760 more deaths from virus
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Trump says he expects Russia, Saudis to cut oil production
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia will end an oil war and dramatically cut production.
National
Democrats delay nominating convention until week of Aug. 17
The Democratic National Committee is delaying its presidential nominating convention until the week of Aug. 17 after prospective nominee Joe Biden said he didn't think…
National
US border construction projects spur rural coronavirus fears
Major construction projects moving forward along the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico are raising fears that the coronavirus could race through temporary camps and workers could spread it to nearby rural communities that would not be able to handle an outbreak.