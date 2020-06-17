More from Star Tribune
Group sues to restart Wisconsin DNR hunter education courses
A Kansas-based hunting advocacy group filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to force the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to restart in-person hunter education courses.
National
Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected
President Donald Trump asked China's Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit meeting to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products, according to a new book by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton that is highly critical of the president.
National
The Latest: Portland, Oregon cutting police budget
TOP OF THE HOUR:— Atlanta police officer to be charged with felony murder.— Portland, Oregon cutting police budget by $16 million.— Massachusetts governor files bill…
National
Pompeo meets Chinese officials amid Bolton book revelations
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was meeting with a top Chinese official in Hawaii on Wednesday as new revelations about President Donald Trump and China rocked Washington.
Minneapolis
Officer prosecution latest test for Keith Ellison, Mike Freeman
Two of the state's biggest legal personalities go back nearly three decades. They're reunited to confront a legal quagmire: the prosecution of four former Minneapolis police officers in the May 25 killing of George Floyd.