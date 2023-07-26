Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell briefly left his news conference Wednesday after stopping his remarks mid-sentence and staring into space for several seconds, appearing to be disoriented. He later returned and answered questions. Asked about what happened, McConnell said he was "fine."

