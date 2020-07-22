More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Police in riot gear clear NYC's 'Occupy City Hall' camp
Police in riot gear raided an encampment of protesters and homeless people near New York's City Hall before dawn Wednesday, clearing out the camp that formed a month ago to push for budget cuts and other changes to the nation's largest police department.
Coronavirus
Walz mandates masks indoors across state
The new rules take effect Saturday and apply to most indoor spaces outside people's homes, as well as some outdoor venues where social distancing is difficult.
National
Mississippi politico, civil rights figure Charles Evers dies
Charles Evers, who led an eclectic life as a civil rights leader, onetime purveyor of illegal liquor in Chicago, history-making Black mayor in deeply segregated Mississippi and contrarian with connections to prominent national Democrats and Republicans, died Wednesday. He was 97.
National
U.S. to send more agents to Chicago, N.M over rising crime
President Donald Trump's announcement expanded the administration's intervention into local enforcement as he runs for reelection under a "law-and-order" mantle.
National
AP-NORC poll: Very few Americans back full school reopening
Virtual instruction. Mandated masks. Physical distancing. The start of school will look very different this year because of the coronavirus — and that's OK with the vast majority of Americans.