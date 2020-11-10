More from Star Tribune
National
No charges against Indianapolis officer in fatal shooting
A grand jury has declined to indict an Indianapolis police officer who fatally shot a man in May during a foot chase after police said the 21-year-old exchanged gunfire with the officer.
Nation
Election officials nationwide find no evidence of voting fraud
Officials representing both parties in dozens of states said that there were no irregularities that affected the outcome.
Business
Biden describes Trump's refusal to concede as 'embarrassing'
Vowing "to get right to work," President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday shrugged off President Donald Trump's fierce refusal to accept the election outcome as "inconsequential," even as Democrats elsewhere warned that the Republican president's actions were dangerous.
National
Investigators find no evidence that Black man shot at police
Police investigating a shooting in which deputies killed a 21-year-old Black man near Vancouver, Washington during a drug investigation said Tuesday they found no evidence that the man fired at deputies.
National
Pompeo brushes aside results of presidential election
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is brushing aside results of last week's presidential election showing that President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term. Pompeo told reporters with a grin on Tuesday that the "transition" to a second Trump term would be "smooth," but later said the State Department would be prepared no matter who is president on Inauguration Day.