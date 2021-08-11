More from Star Tribune
Business
Bloomington-based Apogee laying off 400 workers, closing two glass plants
Apogee will layoff 400 and close two facilities in its effort to streamline its business structure.
Sen. Schumer sees tough pathway for $3.5T budget plans
"We still have a long road to travel," the Democratic leader said Wednesday, hours after the Senate approved a budget resolution outlining Democrats' plans.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about the delta variant, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Local
Metro Transit cuts back on State Fair service, citing lack of drivers
Three park-and-ride sites for the fair will be open, down from 10 in past years.
Music
Sorry, Replacements fans: Another box set is coming based on their 1981 debut
A four-CD, one-LP version of the Minneapolis antiheroes' 'Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash" is due out Oct. 22.