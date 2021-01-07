More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Minnesota legislators, parents decry mask order as youth sports restart
Thirty members of the Minnesota House sent a letter calling on Gov. Tim Walz to drop the requirement that youth and high school athletes wear masks during sports.
Politics
Fischbach, Hagedorn vote to reject certifying Biden's win
The vote came hours after rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Sen. Schumer calls on Pence to invoke 25th Amendment
Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from power.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 variant not found in Minnesota, but remains a concern
Mask-wearing and social distancing urged to prevent COVID-19 variant in Minnesota
Politics
At battered Capitol, a shaky sense of calm the day after attack
Trump supporters still lingered around U.S. Capitol Thursday, but threat of violence was at bay.