See how St. Paul's 'hot mix' asphalt for filling potholes gets made
St. Paul Public Works has opened its asphalt plant, taking advantage of this week's warmer temperatures to begin filling potholes. The potholes are filled with hot patches that can last up to two years. Video from 2012.
By Shari L. Gross
March 21, 2023 — 4:03pm
St. Paul Public Works has opened its asphalt plant, taking advantage of this week's warmer temperatures to begin filling potholes. The potholes are filled with hot patches that can last up to two years. Video from 2012.