More From Video
Video
Secret Service director steps down after assassination attempt at Trump rally
Kimberly Cheatle had faced growing calls to resign and several investigations into how the shooter was able to get so close to former President Donald Trump.
Video
Native Americans in Minnesota protect drumming tradition
Weekly drum and dance events at the Minneapolis American Indian Center provide Native people a chance to reconnect with their identity and culture.
Weather
A few swarms of T-storms today, then dry from Wednesday into Saturday with a warming trend
An irritable sky will squeeze out a few more T-storms today, but dry weather returns from Wednesday into much of the weekend, when highs may top 90 degrees
Weather
Fog, smoke and thunder today - in that order. Heavy T-storms likely later today
A murky, unsettled Monday is shaping up with wildfire smoke creating a hazy sky - it's ripe for more heavy T-storms later today and tonight
Video
One small step: 55 years since Apollo 11 landed on the moon
There's a full moon for the 55th anniversary of the first lunar landing this weekend, while events honor Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's giant leap.