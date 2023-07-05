Bagpipes, kilts, drums and a Shetland pony named Corporal Cruachan IV marched down Edinburgh's Royal Mile on Wednesday to honor King Charles. He was presented with the Honors of Scotland during a service at St. Giles' Cathedral.

