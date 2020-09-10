More from Star Tribune
Barrymore sets high standard in her models as talk show host
Drew Barrymore is setting a high standard for herself as she joins the world of daytime talk show hosts on Monday. She wants to emulate David Letterman and Howard Stern as interviewers.
Variety
The Latest: Indian cases spike, retesting ordered for some
India edged closer to recording nearly 100,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours as it ordered retesting of many people whose first results were from a…
National
Schools that are mostly Black, Latino favor starting online
Missi Magness wanted her children back in school.The parent of a first-grader and a sixth-grader who attend schools on Indianapolis' southeast side struggled trying to…
Nation
Shooting investigation halts traffic on California freeway
A shooting investigation halted traffic Thursday evening on a California freeway.
National
The Latest: Remembering 9/11 in the age of coronavirus
The Latest on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks (all times local):