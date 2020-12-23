More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccine shipping delay not expected to derail shots for Minn. nursing homes
Nursing home vaccinations are scheduled to start Monday
Business
Minnesota regulators approve $750M Xcel wind power project
The project would involve rebuilding five wind farms, making them more efficient.
Vikings
For Vikings and Saints, the stakes and the decibel level will lower at the Superdome
Only 3,000 fans are expected to attend on Friday when the Vikings return to site of their playoff upset last season.
Nation
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
Two new studies give encouraging evidence that having COVID-19 may offer some protection against future infections. Researchers found that people who made antibodies to the coronavirus were much less likely to test positive again for up to six months and maybe longer.
Local
Most of Minn. under blizzard warning as storm pummels state
A major winter storm pummeled the state, causing a multivehicle pileup on Interstate 94 near Albertville and Monticello. Duluth officials were advising no travel in the city. Several roads were shut down around the state.