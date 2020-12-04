More from Star Tribune
Judge calls Trump request in Wisconsin lawsuit 'bizarre'
A judge hearing President Donald Trump's federal lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin said Friday that the president's request to "remand" the case to the GOP-controlled Legislature to pick new electors was "bizarre."
Coronavirus
Minnesota readies its plan to distribute first doses of vaccine
Health care workers, those in long-term care likely to go front of line, panel says.
Coronavirus
Republican legislator's Anoka speakeasy shut by executive order
New Anoka bar — co-owned by Senate critic of state closure order — was open just days.
West Metro
2 charged in man's fatal shooting in his Bloomington apartment
The gunfire came after a confrontation, according to police.
National
Minnesota attorney general to decide St. Paul police shooting charges
Minnesota's attorney general will decide whether a St. Paul police officer should be charged in connection with last month's non-fatal shooting of a Black man who had been hiding from police after he allegedly livestreamed a sexual assault.