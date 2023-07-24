More from Star Tribune
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
Wrecking ball-sized buoys on the Rio Grande. Razor wire strung across private property without permission. Bulldozers changing the very terrain of America's southern border.
Colleges
First lawsuit filed by female Northwestern athlete as hazing scandal widens
The hazing scandal at Northwestern University has widened to include a volleyball player who on Monday became the first female athlete to sue the university over allegations she was retaliated against by the coach for reporting her mistreatment.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street rises ahead of what's hoped to be the last Fed rate hike in a while
Wall Street is ticking higher Monday to start a week full of updates on where interest rates and profits for some of the stock market's most influential companies are heading.
Business
An Arizona woman died after her power was cut over a $51 debt. That forced utilities to change
Stephanie Pullman died on a sweltering Arizona day after her electricity was cut off because of a $51 debt.
Nation
Boat slams into house at Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, injuring 8 who were on board
Eight people were hospitalized after a boat left the water and slammed into a house at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.