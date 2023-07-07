Russian fighter jets flew dangerously close to several U.S. drone aircraft over Syria on Thursday, setting off flares and forcing the MQ-9 Reapers to take evasive maneuvers, the Air Force said. It was the second time in 24 hours that Russia has harassed U.S. drones there.

