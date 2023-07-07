More from Star Tribune
Russian jets harass U.S. drone aircraft over Syria
Russian fighter jets flew dangerously close to several U.S. drone aircraft over Syria on Thursday, setting off flares and forcing the MQ-9 Reapers to take evasive maneuvers, the Air Force said. It was the second time in 24 hours that Russia has harassed U.S. drones there.
New York state using drones to spot sharks near beaches
Off the coast of Long Island, drones are sweeping over the ocean, patrolling the water for danger that might be lurking off the coast as officials and beachgoers grow more vigilant because of a recent spate of human encounters with sharks.
Afternoon forecast: High of 79, chance of storms
More clouds are rolling in, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The weekend looks pleasant.
Meta launches Threads as rival to Twitter
Threads, an app billed as the text version of Instagram, went live Wednesday night in more than 100 countries.