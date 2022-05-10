More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Shanghai re-tightens on COVID, frustrating trapped residents
The city of Shanghai is doubling down on pandemic restrictions after a brief period of loosening up, frustrating residents who were hoping a more than monthlong lockdown was finally easing as the number of new cases falls in China's financial center.
World
Russia pounds Ukraine's vital port of Odesa, Mariupol plant
Russian forces pounded away at the vital port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as part of an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and weapons shipments. On the other end of the southern coast, they hammered a steel plant where Ukrainian fighters are denying Moscow full control of another critical port.
Sports
'Wagatha Christie': Soccer spouses' libel battle opens in UK
A high-profile libel court battle between two soccer spouses, in which one publicly called out the other for allegedly leaking made-up stories to the tabloid press, opened Tuesday in London.
Business
Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals
Spain's government fired the director of the country's top intelligence agency Tuesday following the hacking of politicians' cellphones, including the devices of the prime minister and several supporters of the Catalonia region's secession.
World
Marcos Jr. won Philippine presidency, unofficial count shows
The namesake son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos appeared to have been elected Philippine president by a landslide in an astonishing reversal of the 1986 "People Power" pro-democracy revolt that ousted his father.