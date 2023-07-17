More from Star Tribune
World
Thousands of Ukraine civilians are being held in Russian prisons. Russia plans to build many more
The Ukrainian civilians woke long before dawn in the bitter cold, lined up for the single toilet and were loaded at gunpoint into the livestock trailer. They spent the next 12 hours or more digging trenches on the front lines for Russian soldiers.
World
A Russian warplane on a training mission crashes into the Sea of Azov, its pilot is killed
A Russian warplane crashed into the sea on Monday during a training mission in southern Russia and its pilot died after bailing out, authorities said.
Business
Japan's prime minister visits the UAE as part of a Gulf trip focused on energy and commerce
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the United Arab Emirates on Monday as part of a swing through the Arab Gulf states focused on energy and commerce.
World
Russia: Crimea bridge attack by Ukraine kills 2
Russian media outlet Ostorozhno Novosti shared a photo on Monday showing apparent damage to a key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia's mainland.
World
Pod of 55 pilot whales die after being stranded on a beach in Scotland
A pod of 55 pilot whales have died after they were found washed ashore on a beach in Scotland in the worst mass whale stranding in the area, marine experts said Monday.