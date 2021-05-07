More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings don't have a quarterback controversy, but the clock is ticking
With NFL teams impatient about their investments in quarterbacks, money will play a significant factor in any transition from Kirk Cousins to Kellen Mond.
Saying goodbye to Roller Gardens: 'There is such a strong connection that forms here'
St. Louis Park's longtime Roller Garden skating rink will close on Saturday, May 8th, after 52 years in business, in part, due to the effects of the pandemic.
Randball
Aaron Rodgers drama is an ongoing gift that won't be resolved soon
For very practical reasons, any Aaron Rodgers trade is unlikely to happen until after June 1. That means unless the Packers QB and the organization mend fences soon, this story will continue to dominate offseason headlines.
Randball
'Fire Rocco' fan speaks out, says he isn't done 'spreading my message'
Twins fan Ben Perlman had seen enough. So he bought tickets in the Champions Club, brought a sign and got more exposure than he expected.
Curious Minnesota
How much gold is hiding underground in northern Minnesota?
The precious metal has not been mined in Minnesota since the turn of the 20th century.