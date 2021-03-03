More from Star Tribune
Former Pakistan PM wins Senate election in setback to gov't
A former Pakistani prime minister Wednesday defeated a ruling party candidate in Senate elections in a major setback to the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, election authorities and opposition parties said.
World
New killings deepen Afghan journalists' assassination fears
It was Mursal Wahidi's dream job, landed right after finishing her studies in journalism — working at a local TV station in her home city in eastern Afghanistan.
Sports
Equestrian events called off in Europe after herpes outbreak
A virulent outbreak of equine herpes in eastern Spain has forced European equestrian events to be canceled across the continent.
World
French government dissolves anti-migrant identity group
France on Wednesday dissolved an identity group that for years staged spectacular actions to get out its anti-migrant message in what it claimed was a mission to preserve French and European civilization.
Business
Rio Tinto chairman leaving over destruction of sacred sites
Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said Wednesday he was accountable for the mining giant destroying sacred Indigenous sites in Australia to access iron ore and he will not seek reelection as a board director next year.