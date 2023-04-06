More from Star Tribune
Business
Ex-head of Michigan marijuana board admits he took bribes
The former head of a Michigan medical marijuana licensing board has agreed to plead guilty to accepting $110,000 in bribes when he led the panel over a two-year period, authorities said Thursday.
Business
Stocks edge higher as they close a holiday-shortened week
Wall Street is edging higher Thursday but the S&P 500 remains in the red for the week, heading for its first losing week in the last four, following some discouraging reports on the economy.
Agriculture
Minnesota organic dairy farmers face peril after spikes in grain costs pushed consumer prices higher
Organic dairy farmers — once marveled for reaching a changing consumer — faced difficulty last year as the cost of organic grain to feed cows soared.
Business
Minnesota contractor charged with workers' compensation fraud
The state of Minnesota charged the owner of Giron Construction in Princeton with fraud after an investigation found he lied to the state about the number of workers employed.
Business
Are robot waiters the future? Some restaurants think so
You may have already seen them in restaurants: waist-high machines that can greet guests, lead them to their tables, deliver food and drinks and ferry dirty dishes to the kitchen. Some have cat-like faces and even purr when you scratch their heads.