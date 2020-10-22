More from Star Tribune
Hospitals are full but some parts of Idaho refuse mask rules
Moments after hearing an Idaho hospital was overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients and looking at sending people as far away as Seattle for care, members of a regional health department board voted Thursday to repeal a local mask mandate.
National
Mute buttons and masks: Inside the final 2020 debate
While millions of people will be watching on television, only around 200 will be allowed inside the massive college arena in Nashville where President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, meet Thursday night for the final presidential debate of the 2020 election.
National
Court records: Man had guns, search online for Biden home
A North Carolina man indicted last month on child pornography charges had searched earlier this year for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's home online, traveled near the home and wrote a checklist that ended with the word "execute," according to federal court documents.
Coronavirus
US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near
Scientific advisers told U.S. regulators Thursday they're concerned that allowing emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine could damage confidence in the shots and make it harder to ever find out how well they really work.
National
Walmart sues US in pre-emptive strike in opioid abuse battle
Walmart is suing the U.S. government in a pre-emptive strike in the battle over its responsibility in the opioid abuse crisis.