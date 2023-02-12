More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Medcalf: Aldi's closing is a reminder of how north Minneapolis community is starved of key resources
Pope worried about Nicaraguan bishop sentenced to 26 years
Pope Francis on Sunday expressed sadness and worry at the news that Roman Catholic Bishop Rolando Álvarez, an outspoken critic of the Nicaraguan government, had been sentenced to 26 years in prison in the latest move against the Catholic Church and government opponents.
After quake, war-hit Syrians struggle to get aid, rebuild
After years of war, residents of areas in northwest Syria struck by a massive earthquake are grappling with their new and worsening reality.
Rescued Syrian siblings receive treatment in Idlib
A five-year-old girl and her younger brother have been receiving treatment in a Syrian hospital after surviving a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake. The children are among an untold number of orphans left by the quake.
Berlin voters express discontent with chaotic status quo
The city of Berlin on Sunday held a court-ordered rerun of a chaotic 2021 state election that was marred by severe glitches at many polling stations and hours-long lines as some polling places ran out of ballot papers or received ones for the wrong district.
Arab leaders warn Israeli actions threaten regional turmoil
Dozens of leaders and senior officials from Arab and Islamic countries warned on Sunday Israeli actions in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank could worsen regional turmoil, as violence surges between Israel and the Palestinians.