More From Local
Chauvin Trial
Watch live at 1:30 p.m.: Court convenes for Derek Chauvin trial
The Star Tribune will livestream the entire Derek Chauvin trial.
Business
The Latest: WHO advises against mandating vaccine to travel
A senior World Health Organization official said that so-called "vaccine passports" for COVID-19 should not be used for international travel because of numerous concerns, including ethical considerations that coronavirus vaccines are not easily available globally.
Local
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death
The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd on Monday paused jury selection for at least a day while an appeal proceeds over the possible reinstatement of a third-degree murder charge.
Photos: Day 1 of Derek Chauvin trial
Hundreds gathered in downtown Minneapolis, as court proceedings began Monday on the first day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the fired police officer charged with killing George Floyd.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.