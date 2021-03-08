Some protesters outside the trial of Derek Chauvin are questioning the state's delay in jury selection, says Star Tribune reporter Chao Xiong. Monday was supposed to be the opening day of jury selection. This video is part of a collaboration with FRONTLINE, the PBS series, through its Local Journalism Initiative, which is funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Some protesters outside the trial of Derek Chauvin are questioning the state's delay in jury selection, says Star Tribune reporter Chao Xiong. Monday was supposed to be the opening day of jury selection. This video is part of a collaboration with FRONTLINE, the PBS series, through its Local Journalism Initiative, which is funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.